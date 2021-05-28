Local company fills the need for hand sanitizer

Pompano Beach-based beauty manufacturer, Kira Labs, produces a variety of beauty products like shampoos, conditioners face, and body products. When supplies for disinfectant sprays and hand sanitizers ran low, they immediately changed up their production to fill the need for hand sanitizer.

Usually, it takes 3- 6 months to manufacture a product like that but the amazing team at Kira Labs produced hand sanitizers in two weeks. Once done, distributing began, and the first stop was to the city of Miami.

Shortly thereafter, distributions happened in Broward and Palm Beach county. But one of the most important distributions went to an organization that helps homebound seniors.

Meals on Wheels South Florida received the donations that were so important for many homebound seniors who could not leave their homes to get the needed supply.

Kira labs donated 1 million tubes of hand sanitizers in our community and nationwide.

If you want to know where you can get their products or know more information you can head on over to kiralabs.com