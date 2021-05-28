Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Local company fills the need for hand sanitizer

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 12:12:14-04

Pompano Beach-based beauty manufacturer, Kira Labs, produces a variety of beauty products like shampoos, conditioners face, and body products. When supplies for disinfectant sprays and hand sanitizers ran low, they immediately changed up their production to fill the need for hand sanitizer.

Usually, it takes 3- 6 months to manufacture a product like that but the amazing team at Kira Labs produced hand sanitizers in two weeks. Once done, distributing began, and the first stop was to the city of Miami.

Shortly thereafter, distributions happened in Broward and Palm Beach county. But one of the most important distributions went to an organization that helps homebound seniors.

Meals on Wheels South Florida received the donations that were so important for many homebound seniors who could not leave their homes to get the needed supply.

Kira labs donated 1 million tubes of hand sanitizers in our community and nationwide.

If you want to know where you can get their products or know more information you can head on over to kiralabs.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors