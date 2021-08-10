Local foundation is hosting a back to school event for kids

The Tell Robert Foundation has made it their mission to speak passionately and unapologetically about the importance of mental health and they're having a wonderful event to help kids return back to school while keeping that message at the forefront.

The foundation has teamed up with Tony's Tribe, one of the many mental health organizations they work with, and Peterson's Harley-Davidson of Miami to collect backpacks and other school supplies for kids heading back to school. They've already collected 700 backpacks for the two events. One was last weekend on August 7, and the other is this weekend on August 14 from noon to 4:00 at Peterson's Harley-Davidson South location in Cutler Bay.

You do have to register in order to secure a backpack, which you can do here. The foundation wants to help kids go back to school with confidence, which in the long run, may help prevent mental health issues. You can learn more about the Tell Robert Foundation at their website, tellrobertfoundation.com

