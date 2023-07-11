Watch Now
Local nonprofit helps eliminate child hunger during summer months

Feeding South Florida’s CEO, Paco Vélez, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization can help families experiencing food insecurities.

“We're helping them if they're potentially eligible for SNAP benefits or food stamps. We want to help them with that application and get them through that entire process,” says Vélez. “We can also offer support, in the meantime, by stabilizing the household with food assistance. We have a network of about 250 partner agencies that we work with.”

