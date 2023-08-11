Local nonprofit's back-to-school & health fair on August 12th

Hope Family and Children Services’ President, Alvin L. Daniels Jr., joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization’s back-to-school event will help the community.

“The back-to-school extravaganza features everything that a kid would need to get back to school and be well prepared for the school year,” says Daniels. “This year, we are coupling the event with a health fair because kids and families may need health screenings, immunizations and vaccinations.”

The Back To School Extravaganza & Health Fair is Saturday, August 12th, from 9am to 2pm.

For more information, visit HopeChurchofChrist.org or call 305-299-3586