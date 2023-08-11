Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Local nonprofit's back-to-school & health fair on August 12th

Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 15:50:02-04

Hope Family and Children Services’ President, Alvin L. Daniels Jr., joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization’s back-to-school event will help the community.

“The back-to-school extravaganza features everything that a kid would need to get back to school and be well prepared for the school year,” says Daniels. “This year, we are coupling the event with a health fair because kids and families may need health screenings, immunizations and vaccinations.”

The Back To School Extravaganza & Health Fair is Saturday, August 12th, from 9am to 2pm.

For more information, visit HopeChurchofChrist.org or call 305-299-3586

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com