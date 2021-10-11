Local sisters are honored for their help with Rebuilding Together Broward

Rebuilding Together Broward County is a nonprofit organization that brings volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners. This year they are hosting their second annual “Black Dresses and Blueprints” event where they are honoring two sisters who are making a difference in their community.

Thousands of volunteers repair homes, revitalize communities and change the lives of seniors, those with disabilities, and veterans. Repairs are done inside the home to ensure there are no health or safety issues. Last year the organization repaired over 350 homes.

This year, the Black Dresses and Blueprints event is honoring Mia Bella Nepola and Ava Nepola. Both say working with the group has had a positive impact on their lives, including connecting with new people they wouldn't have met otherwise.

Congratulations to the sisters! To learn how to get involved head to RebuildingTogetherBroward.org

