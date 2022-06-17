Lodge’s Sportsman’s Pro Cast Iron Grill fulfills all your summer barbeque needs

It is officially grilling season, and you can’t have a top-notch barbeque without a top-notch grill. That is why Associate Culinary Manager at Lodge Cast Iron, Kris Stubblefield, joined Inside South Florida to share why Lodge’s Sportsman’s Pro Cast Iron Grill will take your next summer get together to the next level.

“Upping your grilling game with this grill is amazing,” says Stubblefield. “Number one, it's a cast iron grill which is super durable and also retains heat better than anything else. All of that energy that's stored up in those in those grill grates are going to transfer straight into your food. You're going to get the smokiness from the charcoal and all of those flavors that you love.”

The Lodge’s Sportsman’s Pro Cast Iron Grill is portable, durable, and perfect for all kinds of recipes.

“I love to grill hot wings on the grill. You know my wife lets me eat more hot wings if they're grilled since it's a little bit healthier,” says Stubblefield. “But pretty much any protein that you put on this grill or grill vegetable you know is going to sing after it comes off of this grill.”

