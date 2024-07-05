Lolo Jones Partners with Purina Pro Plan to Launch "Fueled By" Docu-Series

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Purina. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lolo Jones, renowned multi-sport athlete known for her participation in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her involvement in a new project with Purina Pro Plan. The new docu-series, titled "Fueled By," showcases the stories of elite athletes and their dogs, highlighting the importance of proper nutrition for both.

Jones, who competes as a hurdler and bobsledder, revealed that her dog plays a crucial role in her training regimen. "My dog is my training partner for some of these hard, long, intense workouts," she explained. "He goes on the long runs with me, and he’s outside with me whether I’m training for summer or winter sports… It’s important for me that he has a proper, high-nutrient diet to build his muscles and aid in recovery, just like I do."

Emphasizing the significance of nutrition for pets, Jones noted, "Think about how you feel after eating a greasy cheeseburger—your energy tanks, you feel heavy… My dog needs a diet rich in high protein and amino acids to help him recover. They’re our best friends, so why not feed them the best?"

The "Fueled By" docu-series not only features Jones but also other prominent athletes such as Michael Phelps and Erin Andrews. The series aims to highlight the bond between athletes and their pets, and the role of proper nutrition in their lives. Additionally, for every view of the series, Purina Pro Plan will donate $1, up to $150,000, to support Athletes for Animals, a nonprofit organization that aids homeless pets.

Jones encouraged viewers to watch the series and support the cause. "Simply by watching these docu-series, you are helping homeless pets," she said.

With her participation in this initiative, Jones continues to inspire not only through her athletic achievements but also through her commitment to animal welfare. For more information on the docu-series and to watch the episodes, visit proplansport.com.