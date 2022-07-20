Summer is the time to entertain. Lifestyle Expert, Carmen Ordonez, joined Inside South Florida to share the top products your next event.

If you are looking for the perfect outfit to wear while entertaining guests at your next outdoor barbecue, Stitch Fix has a variety of options for you.

“Stitch Fix is a personalized shopping experience just for you,” says Ordonez. “With the touch of an expert stylist, you'll be able to discover and shop items that match your individual taste, size, and price range. Prices range from $38 to $500 bucks per item with more than 1,000 brands and styles." Find these items at StitchFix.com

Topping off any appetizer or main entrée with cheese can turn a bland dish into a fan favorite.

“Borden Melts are made with real cream in every slice for a perfect melt every time. It is perfect for quick and easy summer meals like cheeseburgers, grilled cheeses, quesadillas, and all things cheesy goodness,” says Ordonez. “It is smooth, gooey, creamy, and delicious. Borden Melts are available in four craveable varieties, including Extra Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, and its best-selling American cheese.” Find these products at BordenCheese.com

Creating a signature cocktail for guests can make your next gathering the talk of the neighborhood.

“My personal favorite is the Chinola Spritz,” says Ordonez. “You can make this drink by adding Chinola to sparkling water with a few dashes of aromatic bitters over ice. You’ll have the perfect summer cocktail." Find these items at Chinola.com

For more information, visit CarmenOrdonezTV

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Viva Fashion, Inc.