Looking back at stories with journalist Michelle Fisher explores weekly in her podcast, headline rewind.

There's more to every story than just a headline. And that's something journalist Michelle Fisher explores weekly in her podcast, headline rewind. She joined Inside South Florida to share more about her podcast.

“As the name suggests, the goal of my podcast is to take a retrospective look back with people who we were familiar with, from the headlines,” says Fisher. “People who have been in entertainment, pop culture, people who have gone viral, journalists, you name it, but to really look at their story with that retrospective lens.”

She said that when you look back, you have a different sense of what they went through and what they overcame. Her podcast is on the Ebony Magazine covering black America Podcast Network.

“Ebony is just such an iconic name when it comes to publishing and the African American experience,” says Fisher. “And so to be a part of their particular podcasting network, I do not take that lightly at all.”

Not only do they have Fisher’s podcast, Ebony magazine's Podcast Network has a variety of podcasts that are geared towards sports, fitness and even investing. Fisher is also an accomplished journalist, having been at the desk for NBC News, the black News Channel.

“It is different to tell a story and do an interview on a podcast than it is on a traditional show, you know that when you put together a segment, or you put together a news story, you have a limited amount of time,” says Fisher. “In the podcasting space, you are not limited necessarily with time constraints. So you really can get deeper into it.”

For more information, visit ebonypodcastnetworks.com