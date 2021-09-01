Watch
Looking to spruce up your home? Consider refinancing

Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 14:38:57-04

If you've been planning some big renovations for your home, you might be able to refinance and use your home's equity to fund them. Here with more information is Aaron Swenson, branch manager of Primary Residential mortgage.

Right now rates are the lowest they've been since 2008, so now is the time to refinance, he says. Taking equity out of your home can cost as little as $4.21 for every $1,000 you take out. You'd only be spending $42 a month for $10,000.

If you choose to refinance, you actually get to skip a month of mortgage payments as well. All of this is with nothing out of pocket either. The process can be finished in about 30 days, and Inside South Florida viewers can get a special of $500 off closing costs.

You can head to their website here for more information on how to take advantage of the market and this special offer.

