Looking to spruce up your home? Consider refinancing

If you've been planning some big renovations for your home, you might be able to refinance and use your home's equity to fund them. Here with more information is Aaron Swenson, branch manager of Primary Residential mortgage.

Right now rates are the lowest they've been since 2008, so now is the time to refinance, he says. Taking equity out of your home can cost as little as $4.21 for every $1,000 you take out. You'd only be spending $42 a month for $10,000.

If you choose to refinance, you actually get to skip a month of mortgage payments as well. All of this is with nothing out of pocket either. The process can be finished in about 30 days, and Inside South Florida viewers can get a special of $500 off closing costs.

