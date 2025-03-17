Looney Tunes Takes on an Alien Invasion in Their Latest Adventure

The Looney Tunes have entertained audiences for 90 years, and their latest film, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, is set to bring a fresh twist to the beloved franchise. Packed with hilarious chaos, unexpected friendships, and intergalactic mayhem, this movie proves that the iconic characters are still as relevant and entertaining as ever.

Looney Tunes has been a multi-generational favorite, with fans growing up watching Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the crew create timeless comedic moments. But this movie takes the humor to another level, placing Daffy and Porky in an origin story of sorts—one that highlights their unlikely yet enduring friendship.

“Looney Tunes have been very famous for different pairings,” Eric Bauza, voice of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, shared. “We’ve seen Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Tweety and Sylvester, and of course, Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote. But in this we actually get to see what possibly could have been their origin story of the Daffy Duck and Porky Pig pairing–how they kind of cope with each other, how they try to save their own home, how they work together, and then, hopefully, how they maneuver their way through this alien invasion–something that we've never seen before.”

One of the most impressive elements of The Day the Earth Blew Up is the range of voices brought to life by its talented cast. In a rapid-fire session, Eric Bauza effortlessly switched between Tweety Bird, Marvin the Martian, Woody Woodpecker, and Bugs Bunny, proving just how versatile Looney Tunes performances can be.

When asked which character he identifies with the most, he had an honest answer: “We all want to be Bugs Bunny, but deep down, we are all Daffy Duck inside.”

The film not only honors Looney Tunes' rich history, but also modernizes the characters in ways fans might not expect. The idea of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang as social media influencers is hilariously explored, proving that even after 90 years, the Looney Tunes can evolve while staying true to their chaotic roots.

Packed with laughs, adventure, and nostalgic charm, The Day the Earth Blew Up is set to be a must-watch for both longtime fans and a new generation of Looney Tunes lovers. The Looney Tunes Movie is now in theaters!