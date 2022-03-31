Love and drama reunite on the new season of MTV’s hit show “Ex on the Beach”

A new, fun-filled season of MTV’s global sensation “Ex on the Beach” is back and better than ever. Filmed on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain, the show features romantically embattled stars from “Love Island,” “Too Hot To Handle,” and more. TikTok star and one of the exes on the show, David Barta, stopped by to tell us all about it.

“I had to ask myself, why have I been single the last four years? It was a finding me experience.” Says David. “Plus, I wanted to lay on the beach with other hot people.”

To check out all the drama from the new season tune into MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for PREMIERETV