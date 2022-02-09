Love and Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy explores African ancestry

Love and Hip Hop has been a mainstay on television, and now Love and Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy is a thought-provoking two-part special that examines the harsh effects of slavery and challenges stereotypes about Black culture while celebrating Africa's rich history. Stars Yandy Smith-Harris and Karlie Redd went on a journey to explore their own African ancestry and discussed the revelations of what they found.

Yandy says after learning about her heritage she felt like she had been lied to for her whole life. Just like her Fulani ancestors, she loves to travel and is an entrepreneur.

Karlie says she hopes the show encourages everyone to get a DNA test to find out their ancestry, and also visit Africa. The two went on a trip over the holiday break and had the best time. Yandy described the sense of freedom and pride she felt while visiting and learning about her culture.

You can watch the special on Vh1 on Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.