Love and Hip Hop returns this summer on VH1

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise has returned. Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta air back-to-back on Mondays at 8pm EST. Cast member, Sierra Gates, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can look forward to this season.

“This new season is very intense. It's something different for a lot of the different cast members that are on the show,” says Gates. “We've all grown so much and now our real lives are kicking in. All of us are married or in serious relationships. Things are becoming real for us.”

Gates admits the love she has for the cast acts as the catalyst that brings her back the platform.

“We’re so dysfunctional as the world can see, but that's like any family. We're a family and we stick together,” says Gates. “We genuinely love each other and support each other.”

Gates’ love life is a hot topic this season. Last season, the Reality Star and Entrepreneur expressed that she was ready for marriage and a family to her love interest.

“Is Sierra getting married or is she not getting married?” says Gates. “Y'all will have to tune in to Love & Hip Hop, every Monday, to see what's going on.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.