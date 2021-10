Miramar Cultural Center is doing it big with their Love and Laughter event Saturday, October 23. To tell you all you need to know is commissioner, Alexandra P. Davis.

The comedy show and concert will feature South Florida's own funnyman and radio personality Marvin Dixon, along with songstress Meli'sa Morgan, whose hits include "Do Me, Baby," and "Fool's Paradise."

It will be hosted by Big Lip Bandit and have a special opening act by the E.L.E.M.E.N.T.S. Click here to get your ticket!