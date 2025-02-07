Love and Sustainability: “Miami’s Trashiest Singles” Cleanup in Miami

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Miami is already buzzing with festive celebrations. Whether you're celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or even a birthday, the city is offering creative and unique ways to enjoy the holiday—including a special mangrove cleanup event that is making sure this season is all about spreading love in every way possible.

For those looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a purpose, the local nonprofit Debris Free Oceans is hosting a Red Flag, Green Flag Capture the Flag Game and Mangrove Cleanup at Peacock Park on Saturday, February 8, from 3 to 6 p.m.

This innovative event combines environmental conservation with social connection, allowing attendees to clean up Miami’s mangroves while engaging in a fun and interactive dating-style game. Participants will discuss relationship “red and green flags” while working together to remove trash from the environment.

For those hesitant about the sporty aspect—no worries! Attendees can still join the event without playing the game and enjoy a casual day of mingling and giving back.

How to Join:



Who Can Attend? 21+ only

21+ only How to RSVP? Sign up via Eventbrite or email hello@debrisfreeoceans.org

Sign up via Eventbrite or email hello@debrisfreeoceans.org Where? Peacock Park, Miami

Peacock Park, Miami When? Saturday, February 8, 3 to 6 p.m.

This event is the perfect way to make a positive impact while potentially meeting someone special just in time for Valentine’s Day!

For more information, visit DebrisFreeOceans.org.