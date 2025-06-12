Lucky Fish Coastal Cuisine

Watch Now
In this “Take a Bite Out of This” segment, Lamyiah discovers the newly opened Beach Bar and Grill, Lucky Fish, in Dania Beach, known for its coastal dining atmosphere. Chef Victor introduces their signature dish, tuna poke nachos, made with fresh ingredients. He describes Lucky Fish as a casual place where beachgoers can enjoy quality food without formality. They discuss the preparation of the nachos and Chef Victor emphasizes the importance of simplicity and fresh tastes in their offerings.

Additionally, the conversation highlights Lucky Fish's commitment to the community through initiatives like beach cleanups and support for local programs, such as Feeding South Florida. The hosts express their enthusiasm for the vibrant, healthy food served at Lucky Fish, which they describe as fresh and fun. For more information about the restaurant and its community efforts, viewers are directed to luckyfishbeachbar.com.

