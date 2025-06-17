Luxury on the Water: Dr. Theresa Bowe Launches “The Yacht Dealer” in South Florida

There’s a new wave of luxury in South Florida, and it’s being led by none other than Dr. Theresa Bowe, who is making a splash with her latest venture, The Yacht Dealer. Inside South Florida caught up with her aboard one of her stunning yachts to talk business, branding, and breaking barriers in the boating world.

A former New Yorker who built a name for herself in South Florida’s high-end real estate market, Dr. Bowe is now charting a new course, this time on the water. “This wasn’t part of the original plan,” she admitted. “But when you’re selling luxury homes with 80-foot docks out back, the next step naturally becomes selling the luxury yachts to go with them.”

That next step has turned into a full-fledged dealership. The Yacht Dealer not only sells luxury vessels, but also offers charters to clients looking for that elevated Miami experience. “I wanted to bring a showroom experience to the yacht world. We’re not only helping people sell their yachts, we’re also helping many others buy yachts and get into the industry,” Bowe explained.

What makes her rise even more impressive? She’s one of only six women in the country actively dominating this male-dominated field. Her success, she says, comes down to education, determination, and the ability to transfer skills from real estate, like marketing and relationship-building, into a new arena.

Of course, her business isn’t built alone. Dr. Bowe credits her husband, NFL veteran Dwayne Bowe, with laying the foundation for their family’s success. “He laid the bricks, and here I am building every wall around them,” she said with a smile. “The team dynamic between us is strong, and he’s a man who truly wants to see his woman thrive.”

Whether it’s charting new territory in the yacht industry or helping clients find their dream vessel, The Yacht Dealer is bringing a fresh and luxurious spin to Miami’s marine scene.