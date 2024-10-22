Lyft Expands Voting Access Program for 2024 Election with Discounted Rides to Polling Locations

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lyft. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Heather Foster, Senior Director of Federal and International Policy at Lyft, shared details about the company’s 2024 Voting Access Program, which aims to remove transportation barriers for voters across the U.S., including South Florida. Lyft is offering discounted rides to polling locations on Election Day, providing a 50% discount or up to $10 off with the code "VOTE24." The discount can be preloaded into the app starting now and will be valid from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Election Day.

Lyft has partnered with nonpartisan organizations like VoteRiders and Easter Seals to educate voters and spread the word about the program, with a goal of providing 25% more discounted rides compared to the 2022 election. Since launching the initiative in 2014, Lyft has helped over 3 million people get to the polls.

For more information, visit Lyft’s dedicated page at lyft.com/vote.