Lyft Launches 'Lyft Silver' to Support Older Adults with Accessible Rideshare Options

As Americans age, transportation becomes a growing challenge, especially for the one in five older adults who no longer drive. To help meet this need, Lyft is introducing Lyft Silver, a new service designed specifically to support the mobility of older adults, empowering them to stay connected to their communities while maintaining independence.

Every year, over 600,000 adults give up their car keys, as EVP of Rider Experience at Lyft Audrey Liu explained on Inside South Florida. “But not driving doesn't mean not living. And transportation is an important way that people stay connected to the things and people in places that matter… Lyft really believes in bringing the benefits of ride share to more and more people with everything that we do.”

Key features of Lyft Silver include:



Live phone support for real-time ride assistance

A simplified app experience with easy navigation

Access to more accessible vehicles that are easier to enter and exit

Caregiver tools like gift card options and real-time trip monitoring

The program is rolling out in early access to the first 25,000 riders nationwide. To activate Lyft Silver, users simply need to toggle it on in the Lyft app’s settings.

For caregivers, the service also provides peace of mind. “For caregivers, we really wanted to focus on two key benefits,” Liu noted. “One was the ability to cover the cost of a ride, which they can do by purchasing gift cards that will be automatically uploaded to their account. And the second was providing reassurance through trip monitoring, as well as the confidence to just know that if the older adult needs assistance, that we have live phone support available for them.”

To learn more or sign up for Lyft Silver, visitlyft.com or open the Lyft app and head to your settings.