Lyft Launches Women+ Connect Feature for Enhanced Safety and Comfort

Posted at 6:05 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 18:05:08-05

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Lyft President Kristen Sverchek shared insights into the company's latest initiative, Women+ Connect, aimed at enhancing safety and comfort for women and non-binary riders and drivers.

According to Sverchek, Women+ Connect is a highly requested feature that matches women and non-binary drivers with other women and non-binary riders. Launched in September and rolled out nationwide recently, this feature allows individuals to request to be matched with someone of the same gender identity, providing a sense of comfort and security during rides.

Since its launch, the response to Women+ Connect has been overwhelmingly positive. With over 7 million rides completed using this feature and 67% of eligible drivers opting in, it has become a valuable tool for both drivers and riders. Sverchek noted that once drivers opt in, 99% of them keep the feature on all the time.

Sverchek emphasized that rideshare driving with Lyft offers women a flexible earning opportunity, particularly important for those balancing caregiving responsibilities. With the ability to earn money during spare hours, rideshare driving becomes a convenient option for many women.

In addition to Women+ Connect, Lyft prioritizes safety for both riders and drivers. Features like the ADT check-in, which allows users to silently call ADT if feeling worried during a ride, and smart trip monitoring, ensuring adherence to suggested routes, contribute to a safer rideshare experience.

For more information about Women+ Connect and other safety features, users can visit Lyft.com or access the feature directly through the Lyft app.

