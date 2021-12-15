Watch
Macy's teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward for a special holiday treat

Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 15, 2021
On Dec. 4 and 5, multiple Macy's locations opened their doors early for holiday breakfast, and holiday shopping for little brothers and little sisters who participate in the one-to-one mentoring program at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

Geoff Libermann, senior director and store manager of Macy’s, says this has been a tradition in 15 Macy's stores across South Florida for the last 12 years. The Littles get to write letters to Santa and pick out gifts. Many of the kids didn't even pick out gifts for themselves but chose things for their family members instead.

Laura Pujols, VP of operations for BBBS Broward, said there was nothing better than seeing pure joy in the eyes of all the Littles while they enjoyed the event. Everyone could feel the magic of the holiday season during the event.

