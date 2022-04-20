MAD Arts Gallery invites local artists to create innovative pieces

Located in Dania Beach, MAD Arts supports the artistic significance of the local arts community.

The concept was developed by MAD, an advertising agency.

MAD Studios mission with the art space is to provide a community for art lovers and art makers.

"When we talk about we feel like we created a playground, not just for the artists but for the people who get to see it as well. We feel very fortunate that we work in a literal playground for both digital arts and traditional arts," says Marc Aptakin, Owner of MAD & MAD Arts.

MAD Arts strives to support local artists by helping them facilitate their ideas with resources that may be out of reach to them.

"When we first start talking to the artist we try and find out what they want to do. We tell them don't leave anything out. We feel like we are a place that can make anything happen. We take all the resources from the agency side, which has developers, programmers, graphic artists, 3D artists. You name it and we can create it," states Aptakin.

Marc and the team has had success with helping artists fulfill their work and showcasing them nationwide.

And all the commission the gallery makes gets invested in future artists who work with MAD Arts. This pays it forward to the artists wanting to breaking-through in the art world.

"MAD Arts is not a profitable endeavor but, very honestly, it's the most rewarding. You get to work with all these amazing creatives and that creativity is infectious and i think that translates to everything that we do," says Aptakin.

If you want to visit MAD Arts you can go to yeswearemadarts.com

And if you're an artist with an idea you to want to submit to MAD Arts you can email them at madarts@yeswearemad.com