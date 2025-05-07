Made in Miami Blends Natural Beauty with High-Tech Skincare to Help You Glow Naturally

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Made in Miami. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Luxury meets wellness at Made in Miami, a local aesthetic clinic that’s redefining beauty by focusing on enhancing—rather than altering—what’s already there. At the helm is Dr. Swapna Shastri, founder and CEO, who joined Inside South Florida to share how her practice champions a natural, preventative approach to aesthetics.

“I feel like the word ‘aesthetics’ scares a lot of people because they want to look natural, but we see a lot of trends looking unnatural these days: the big cheeks, the big lips, and all the things that are not really making people look like themselves. My esthetic trend is to focus on natural beauty,” Dr. Shastri said. “I want people to look like themselves, but just fresh and a few years younger”

Her clinic offers everything from Botox and fillers to more holistic treatments like plasma therapy—using a patient’s own blood for regenerative skin health. But what really sets Made in Miami apart is its use of AI-powered 3D skin analysis technology.

With a machine called the Aura Reality, Dr. Shastri scans a client’s face in seconds, creating a digital model that reveals sun damage, texture concerns, and real-time progress of treatments. “It takes a few seconds, and it uploads a 3D image of your face or head, and we can play around with it,” she explained. “Then we can do before and after as time goes on to see how we've been improving your skin.”

For those curious to explore what Made in Miami has to offer, Dr. Shastri is inviting Inside South Florida viewers to enjoy 20% off any service by mentioning the show.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit @madeinmiami.md on Instagram or drmiamimd.com.