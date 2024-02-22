Magic 13 Brewing: A Family-Friendly Brewery with Unique Offerings

South Florida boasts a vibrant brewery scene, but finding a spot that caters to both families and pets can be a challenge. However, nestled in the heart of Little River is Magic 13 Brewing, a hotspot that offers great food, incredible drinks, and the best vibes. Ricardo Romano, a partner of Magic 13 Brewing, joined Inside South Florida to share insights into what makes this brewery stand out.

Magic 13 Brewing, established in 2023, boasts 13 beers on tap at all times, with a mix of five core beers and eight rotating options. The brewery prides itself on not only offering exceptional beer but also providing entertainment in its 7000-square-foot beer garden and live music venue.

One unique aspect of Magic 13 Brewing is its craft cocktails, such as the Midnight Magic infused with vodka and beer syrup created in-house. This innovative use of beer syrup adds a distinctive twist to classic cocktails, providing patrons with a truly unique drinking experience.

During the interview, head brewer of Magic 13 Brewing, Jean Gabriel Taboada, offered a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, highlighting the brewhouse where malt and water are combined to create wort, the precursor to beer. Despite the technical complexities involved, Taboada's passion for brewing shines through as he expresses joy in seeing people enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Magic 13 Brewing prides itself on its diverse beer selection, featuring core beers like the Islander Lager and Hazy IPA, as well as seasonal and rotating options like the Black Stout and Citric Mango. With a commitment to independence and authenticity, Magic 13 Brewing aims to provide a welcoming environment for all, including families and pets.

In addition to its exceptional beer offerings, Magic 13 Brewing serves up delicious Latin American-inspired cuisine, including a half-pound burger with special sauce, steak charro and meat birria with chimichurri, providing the perfect accompaniment to its flavorful brews.

Magic 13 Brewing is open for lunch Monday through Friday, with special events such as karaoke, live music, and open mic nights happening regularly. For those looking to experience the magic of Magic 13 Brewing, more information can be found on their website at Magic13Brewing.com.