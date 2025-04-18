Magic City Casino Rolls Out Big Wins and Bigger Entertainment for Spring Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Magic City Casino. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida caught up with John Enriquez, General Manager of Magic City Casino, to talk about the excitement heating up at one of South Florida’s top entertainment destinations. Following the recent success of the El Gran Combo concert, Magic City is keeping the energy high with big promotions and a legendary performance on the horizon.

“It was a fantastic night having El Gran Combo here for the second year in a row and we had over 2000 fans come and join the festivities,” Enriquez said, reflecting on the iconic salsa band’s second annual performance at the venue. “We had the honor and the privilege of having the founder, Rafael Ithier. He's 90 years old and he came up to the stage, never sat down, and did his thing directing the band for 90 straight minutes.”

From unforgettable performances to unbelievable prizes, the casino is now giving back in a big way. After wrapping up its successful Million Dollar Magic campaign, Magic City is launching a new 12-car giveaway worth $1 million in cars and prizes. “We're going to give Lexus, Mercedes, GMC trucks, Jeep Wranglers–12 cars in the months of April and May,” Enriquez shared. “You earn your tickets during the week and then come in on Saturdays and drop them in the drum on the day of the promotion.”

For guests who enjoy a smoke while they play, Magic City has listened to feedback and opened a brand-new smoking section on the first floor, featuring nearly 100 of the casino’s most popular machines. “It’s spacious, well-ventilated, and already paid out over $100,000 in jackpots in just a few weeks,” Enriquez noted.

And as for the music lovers, Air Supply returns to Magic City Casino on May 3rd to celebrate their 50th anniversary on stage. “They've been coming here for years and this year is actually a special one for them,” Enriquez said. “You have a discount of 10% when you use the code WSFL10 when you buy the tickets on our website.”

To learn more about upcoming events, promotions, or concert tickets, visitMagicCityCasino.com or call 305-649-3000.