Magic City Casino Unveils Exciting Upgrades and a $1 Million Promotion

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Magic City Casino. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Magic City Casino is bringing bigger games, better rewards, and a whole new level of excitement to Miami. General Manager John Enriquez joined Inside South Florida to share all the latest updates, including new games, expanded hours, and a record-breaking $1 million giveaway.

The casino has undergone a major transformation, introducing 350 new games to the floor, including fan favorites like Dragon Links and Royal Reels. The poker room has also been remodeled with brand-new tables, making for an upgraded playing experience that guests are loving.

Other exciting additions include:



A New Brunch Menu at Café 1952 – A fresh dining experience upstairs that’s quickly becoming a fan favorite.

– A fresh dining experience upstairs that’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. 24/7 Operations – Since November, Magic City Casino is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

– Since November, Magic City Casino is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A New Loyalty Program – Powered by Wind Creek Rewards, guests can now earn redeemable rewards at Magic City Casino and Wind Creek facilities across North America and the Caribbean.

– Powered by Wind Creek Rewards, guests can now earn redeemable rewards at Magic City Casino and Wind Creek facilities across North America and the Caribbean. Express Offers – A new daily rewards system, allowing players to receive offers instantly instead of waiting until the end of the month.

The biggest promotion in Magic City Casino history is happening now! The Million Dollar Magic giveaway runs until March 29, with drawings every Friday and Saturday night from 6 PM to 10 PM. Entry is simple—just play with your player’s club card to earn entries for a shot at winning big.

Beyond the new features and promotions, Magic City Casino is known for outstanding customer service, cleanliness, and safety. According to Enriquez, "We treat you like family. We are known to have the loosest slots in town, more jackpots, and more payouts. It is actually the best casino in town."

For more details on promotions, games, and events, visitMagicCityCasino.com.