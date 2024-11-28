Magical and Innovative Toy Picks for the Holidays with Elizabeth Werner

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Spin Master. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Elizabeth Werner joined Inside South Florida to share her top toy recommendations for kids this holiday season. From magical, interactive toys to digital pets bridging real and virtual worlds, Elizabeth brought a lineup guaranteed to delight.

Hatchimals Alive

A nurturing experience, kids can tap, lift, and rock the egg to bring their Hatchimals to life. The surprise hatching is accompanied by lights, sound effects, and mist. Once hatched, these interactive creatures offer over 100 sounds and reactions for hours of play.

Unicorn Academy Rainbow Light-Up Wildstar

Inspired by the Netflix show, this 11-inch interactive unicorn responds to touch with rainbow lights, sound effects, and songs. Kids can pet her face or pull on her reins, creating a magical bond as Wild Star builds trust.

Batman Transforming Batmobile

This iconic Batmobile transforms into a command center with a single button push. It features LED lights, 20+ sound effects, and multiple play zones—perfect for imaginative crime-fighting adventures.

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Playset

Over three feet tall, this action-packed playset features a command center and a launchable ramp for Chase’s police monster truck. With lights, sound effects, and a massive loop, this toy is inspired by the Netflix favorite.

Punirunes Interactive Digital Pets

Already a hit in Japan, these squishy digital pets combine tactile and digital play. Kids can interact with customizable characters by inserting their finger into the pod, seeing it appear on the LCD screen alongside their pet. The pets respond to touch for petting, tickling, and gameplay, offering a fully immersive experience.

Where to Find These Toys

For more details, visit WernerInfo.com for all the latest on these must-have toys.