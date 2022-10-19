Maintain self-care routine with these beauty must-haves

The busyness of the summer may have calmed down, but your self-care routine doesn’t have to lag. Author of the Bra Book, Style Editor and Creator of The GemBra, Jene Luciani Sena, joined Inside South Florida to share beauty must-haves to enhance your self-care routine.

“The Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Gel Cream traps moisture in your skin for 24 hours. It's clinically tested and dermatologist recommended,” Sena. “It has the good ingredients, such as B3 and peptides with no parabens.” Find this item at Olay.com

If you’re interested in getting back into the gym, SHEFIT has a sports bra to help you work out.

“SHEFIT is the only patented fully adjustable sports bra on the market. I love that they have a really wide size range,” Sena. “Their bras even double as swimsuits. They actually did a study and found it had 50% less bounce than their competitors.” Find these products at SheFit.com

Whether swimming is a part of your fitness or stress relief routine, having a great bathing suit is necessary.

“I'm obsessed with Salty Mermaids’ luxe fabrics and creative prints. They have this really great program, in which you can try before you buy,” Sena. “You can mix and match. It has so many good things that are super affordable.” Find these items at SaltyMermaid.com

MesoLyft’s infrared heat therapy devices may help to rejuvenate your skin and reduce the signs of aging.

“It's super good for your skin. MesoLyft came up with this idea to create these wearable and portable skincare devices that you can use anywhere and at any time,” Sena. “It really makes your skin look finer with less lines and wrinkles.” Find these products at MesoLyft.com

For more information, visit jeneluciani.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jene Luciana Sena.