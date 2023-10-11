Make a Real Impact with Diamonds Do Good

Diamonds Do Good, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can make a change in honor of International Day of the Girl and beyond. With your purchase of Diamonds Do Good bracelets, the organization’s give back to communities supporting girls through education and entrepreneurship skills training worldwide.

“Diamonds Do Good is the industry sole grant giving organization that represents natural diamonds,” says Diamonds Do Good.“We work hard to provide education, health care and entrepreneurial programs to support the communities where natural diamonds are mined, cut, polished and sold.”

For more information, visit DiamondsDoGood.com.