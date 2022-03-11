Make banking easier with Brightstar Credit Union

Brightstar Credit Union is committed to providing quality service to its members. As one of the largest credit unions in South Florida, they have proven themselves as a place you can trust. Associate Vice President of Brightstar, David Diaz told us why Brightstar is the right choice for you.

Brightstar is focused on making banking easier with new technology. Their new Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) allow you to talk with tellers in real-time as you make your banking transactions. Instead of waiting in long lines, the ITMs make sure you have the most efficient experience possible.

Diaz says Brightstar’s number one priority is to go above and beyond for its members. If quality, personalized service is what you want from your bank, visit BSCU.org