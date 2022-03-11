Watch
Inside South Florida

Make banking easier with Brightstar Credit Union

Posted at 7:07 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 19:07:46-05

Brightstar Credit Union is committed to providing quality service to its members. As one of the largest credit unions in South Florida, they have proven themselves as a place you can trust. Associate Vice President of Brightstar, David Diaz told us why Brightstar is the right choice for you.

Brightstar is focused on making banking easier with new technology. Their new Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) allow you to talk with tellers in real-time as you make your banking transactions. Instead of waiting in long lines, the ITMs make sure you have the most efficient experience possible.

Diaz says Brightstar’s number one priority is to go above and beyond for its members. If quality, personalized service is what you want from your bank, visit BSCU.org

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

