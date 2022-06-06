Make camping your next getaway and enjoy the great outdoors

Summer is the perfect time to get out in nature and there’s no better way to do that than camping. Chief Marketing Officer at Campspot, Erin Stender, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can get the most out of your next camping experience.

“In our day to day lives, sometimes it's just hard to find a way to unplug,” says Stender. “Getting outdoors, tapping into that nature, and just getting outside of our normal routine is a necessary way to really recharge.”

In 2021, over 700,000 campers booked campsites through Campspot, which is a leading online booking platform and mobile app for reserving premier RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping, and more. Access to these private campgrounds opens up more opportunities for campers to go where they want.

“54% of campers listed visiting a national or state park as a primary reason to go camping this summer,” says Stender. “National Park campsites are increasingly hard to reserve but private campgrounds are increasing the accessibility to our national parks. Campgrounds within 30 miles of a national park on Campspot have seen reservations more than doubled year over year.”

Campspot also has its own outdoor almanac.

“One thing we do know about campers is that they're not just campers, they're really outdoor enthusiasts,” says Stender. “We set out to develop the Campspot outdoor Almanac which serves as an outdoor enthusiast guide to all things outdoors. This includes key events, dates, insights, data, and tips for your favorite outdoor activities.”

For more info, visit Campspot.com

