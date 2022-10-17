Make fall travel plans now with Travel Expert, Laura Begley Bloom

Fall is a great time to travel. Travel Expert, Laura Begley Bloom, joined Inside South Florida to share amazing fall travel ideas and money saving tips to plan your next vacation.

“Mississippi has everything a traveler could want, including incredible natural beauty, amazing outdoor experiences, great food and hospitality. Mississippi is known for the beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway, which stretches from Natchez to Nashville,” says Bloom. “The Caribbean is also great in the fall and early winter, and the island to checkout is St. Lucia. Their collection of small and off the beaten path gem properties are incredible and allow you to experience the local culture and food.”

Bloom also has money saving deals to help you save while planning your fall vacation.

“Priceline has deals on hotels, flights, car rentals, and cruises. You can also book 80,000 activities in 100 countries with Priceline Experiences, which is new this fall,” says Bloom. “You can do things like go on a donut tour in Nashville, take an electric scooter tour through New York’s Central Park, and go ziplining over Niagara Falls.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by St. Lucia Travel Authority, Priceline and Visit Mississippi.