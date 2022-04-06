Watch
Make money investing and help support female empowerment with this new crypto currency

Crypto has taken the world by storm, and it can be hard to know how to invest in it. With different coins and currencies, how are we supposed to know where to find the best value? Christine Curran, Co-founder of WEMP token, joined us to introduce a coin that you cannot only rely on, but also supports women’s empowerment.

Christine says even with crypto’s popularity, women still seemed to be left on the sidelines. “Our mission is really all about bringing more women into the crypto space.” Says Christine. “Our main goal is to educate women on the crypto market.”

For more info on WEMP Token you can visit wemp.world and to purchase your own you can visit pancakeswap.finance or bitmart.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Christine Haas Media

