Make planning your wedding easy with Shutterfly

With more couples than ever expected to tie the knot this year, a record fueled by the pandemic, 2022 is shaping up to be the biggest year for weddings to date. Wedding Expert, Claire Roche stopped by with some tips for couples looking to plan their big day.

“I'm seeing a lot of smaller weddings, more customized weddings, people are often spending the same amount,” says Roche. “And when you are doing that when you have a smaller wedding, you're able to invest more in the little details to customize it to make it more personalized.”

But before a couple decides on those small details, it is important to find a venue.

“I definitely recommend the venue being one of the very first things you book because the venue gives you a date. You can't really do anything without a venue,” says Roche. “With how packed everything is this year, and for next year, I definitely encourage getting on that.”

