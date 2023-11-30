Make Smart Coverage Selections Before Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Ends Dec 7

eHealth CEO, Fran Soistman, joined Inside South Florida to emphasize the importance of navigating selection and Medicare enrollment coverage. He recommended that individuals should set aside time to research and compare options before the December 7 deadline.

“Put some time aside, have your work in front of you, meaning your prescription drugs that you take, the doctors you prefer, and an understanding of what's changed in your financial situation that is relevant for the next year,” says Soistman. “Perhaps you just recently retired, and we've gone from a salary to a fixed income via you know, security, for example. So, it's important that you put that time aside to be prepared soyou have the best possible experience as your shopping, comparing, and ultimately enrolling. That also includes having your Medicare number available.”

For more information, visit eHealthInsurance.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by eHealth.