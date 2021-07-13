Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Make sure your home is properly protected during hurricane season

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 15:36:15-04

Although South Florida missed the impact of Hurricane Elsa, we're still only one month into hurricane season. Keeping your home safe goes far beyond shutters. Making sure you have the proper coverage through your insurance company is the number one way to prep for a storm.

Humberto "Bert" Hernandez, CEO of National Claims Consultants, says if you incur any damages, the first thing you should do is take pictures. As a policy holder, it's extremely important for you to do some repairs to mitigate the damages so they don't get worse, he says.

"Today more than ever, the property owner, the policy holder, needs a professional by their side that has no conflict of interest," says Hernandez.

If the public adjuster representing you doesn't win the claim, you won't have to pay anything, he says. National Claims Consultants will take care of everything, and they won't stop until their client receives a just, and reasonable amount for the cost of repairs.

For more information, you can head to www.natlclaims.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors