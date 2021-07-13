Make sure your home is properly protected during hurricane season

Although South Florida missed the impact of Hurricane Elsa, we're still only one month into hurricane season. Keeping your home safe goes far beyond shutters. Making sure you have the proper coverage through your insurance company is the number one way to prep for a storm.

Humberto "Bert" Hernandez, CEO of National Claims Consultants, says if you incur any damages, the first thing you should do is take pictures. As a policy holder, it's extremely important for you to do some repairs to mitigate the damages so they don't get worse, he says.

"Today more than ever, the property owner, the policy holder, needs a professional by their side that has no conflict of interest," says Hernandez.

If the public adjuster representing you doesn't win the claim, you won't have to pay anything, he says. National Claims Consultants will take care of everything, and they won't stop until their client receives a just, and reasonable amount for the cost of repairs.

For more information, you can head to www.natlclaims.com

