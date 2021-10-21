Make sure your packages are on time with FedEx

The holidays are on their way-- and this season, online sales and deliveries could surpass last year’s record-setting volume. Here to get you ready is Jenny Robertson of FedEx.

Last holiday we saw Americans spend about $200 billion on online shopping alone. There are more deliveries than ever being made, so shopping early and taking advantage of sales is crucial to making sure you get everything on time.

Using FedEx Delivery Manager you can see what items are being delivered and reroute them to the closest drop-off location, including Dollar General and Walgreens if you won't be home. FedEx is hiring 90.000 people to help with the increased shipping to 7-days a week. FedEx is doing everything they can to continue to get customers their packages on time.

