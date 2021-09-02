Make sure you're prepared for any disaster

Here on Inside South Florida, we are sending our thoughts prayers to those affected by Hurricane Ida. September is national preparedness month – and it comes at a time when we’re experiencing more disasters every year. Joining us today is the perfect expert to help create an emergency plan. Cheryl Nelson is a FEMA disaster training expert, meteorologist, and founder of Prepare with Cher, who is teaming up with, ServiceMaster Restore, to urge everyone to be prepared.

Disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding are more common than ever. Having a plan to be prepared for different events like these is imperative to your safety. Cheryl recommends having a plan the whole family is aware of and writing down a list of important numbers in case your cell dies.

ServiceMaster Restore is available 24/7 to help with any type of disaster, from a burst water pipe to structural damage. Disasters can strike at any moment and you don't want to be looking for a company to help after it has already happened. Be prepared with someone on hand to help. You can go to https://www.servicemaster.com/ for more information.