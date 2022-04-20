Watch
Make the most of your outdoor space with Broker Patty Da Silva and Realtor Chris Green from Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties

Florida is known for its great weather, and when it comes to buying a home, your outdoor space can be a priority. Our WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors Broker Patty Da Silva and Realtor Chris Green from Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties took the time to explain to us how important outdoor living really is in South Florida.

“You can change indoors, you can remodel inside, but you cannot change your lot,” says Patty. You cannot change a lake view.”

It is especially important to look for properties that already have an outdoor space where you can make improvements. “It takes a long time to get the landscaping to mature and landscaping is also pricey,” says Patty. “When they see a property that has perfect landscaping, they’re going to pay extra.”

For more info on the South Florida real estate market visit PattyDaSilva.com or call (954) 667-7253

