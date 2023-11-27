Make the Perfect Holiday Spread with Nuts So Ordinary Charcuterie Boards

Nuts So Ordinary Cheese Board Company Owner, Alcy Sigler, along with Operations Manager, Angie Sigler, joined Inside South Florida to showcase their delicious charcuterie board creations and artfully crafted grazing tables. Their offerings feature impeccably presented, all-natural cheese and meat boards complemented by an array of nuts.

“We try to customize everything as much as we can to your tastes, you can call us and say ‘listen, please don't put this, or please add this,’ we try to cater to everybody,” says Sigler. “You know right now the craze is just a lot of gluten. So, we do, we do gluten-free boards, we do vegan. Believe it or not, we have an eight-year old’s birthday party coming up ‘don't put candy, put candy,’ there's so many different options that we offer. We even do pets.”

Nuts So Ordinary also gives back to the community, especially first responders and veterans.

“From 12 to 3 every Tuesday, first responders come in, they get a little snack box,” says Sigler. “But it just goes to talk about the heart that Alcy has. It's not just first responders. Both my brothers are veterans. So, we honor veterans every day of the year, they get a discount.”

For more information, visit NutsSoOrdinary.com

