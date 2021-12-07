Make the switch to biofuels to save money and the environment

Small changes can have a huge impact when it comes to benefiting the environment. One of those small changes is the use of biofuels. Not only will it help the environment, but it will also save you some money.

Ethanol and other biofuels are low-carbon renewable fuels made from plants here in the U.S. They burn cleaner than fossil fuels and are a win-win for cars and the environment. Users can save up to 10 cents a gallon on every fill-up. The standard fuel you use today is already 10% ethanol, and more and more retailers are offering higher blends, like unleaded 88. Drivers can fill up with unleaded 88 to save money and the environment.

As fuel prices around the country rise, consider switching. You can read more at GetBioFuel.com