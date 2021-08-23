Make the transition back to school easy with these items

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for all your back-to-school needs.

Head back to the classroom with a dazzling smile thanks to Spotlight Oral Care's Teeth Whitening Pen. The ingredients in the pen are clinically proven to dissolve stains and make your teeth brighter just in time for picture day. The application is easy and you'll be sure to dazzle everyone on the first day.

Designed for pet lovers, the MyKirei by Kao Paw Print Foam Hand Wash dispenses a paw print shape of a furry friend with every pump and is perfect to help make handwashing a daily ritual to look forward to for everyone in the family. There's also a Yuzu Flower option that leaves a cute flower in the palm of your hand. The bottles are refillable so you can enjoy the fun forever.

As a former middle school teacher, Megan knows what works when it comes to learning and problem-solving. Osmo makes learning and problem-solving fun by combining hands-on play and digital magic. Children draw or arrange play pieces within Osmo’s view to interact with the world on their screen. Osmo helps your child become more confident, thoughtful, and creative.

PackIt - The Bag That’s an Ice Pack! It is the original freezable and stylish lunch box that keeps food and drinks cool anywhere, but especially for back to school! PackIt's patented freezable design contains a non-toxic freezable gel that is built into the walls of the bag: the entire bag freezes! Just flatten, freeze, pack and go! Follow @packitcool on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok for more information.

Excited for your daughter to play on the basketball team this year? AND1, the most authentic basketball brand in the world, just released its first-ever girl's basketball sneaker collection! A slam dunk on every back to school shopping list, retailing for UNDER $19 at Walmart and Walmart.com

French Toast is schoolwear made for kids to shine. The comfy clothes are also functional with special details like the "power knees" on pants to help prevent wear and tear. Prices start at only $11.98!