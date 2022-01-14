Make your fitness resolution stick with these tips

Many of us make New Year's resolutions to improve our health and fitness, but most get forgotten by February 1. Heather Frey, fitness expert and founder of Smash Fit Fitness, shared some tips on how to stick to your goals and accomplish them.

A good way to start off is by signing up for something. Whether it be a race or a new gym membership, paying to join something makes us more likely to stick with it.

Another good plan is to tell someone your goal. Having someone else know means they'll support you and check in on your progress, reminding you to keep going.

Finding a workout partner can also help keep you going and hold you accountable on those days you want to skip the gym or do a shorter workout.

Don't underestimate the power of post-its. Leaving them in places you see regularly sending you reminders to go do your workouts will motivate you further. Change them out each week to keep them fresh.

Finally, stop beating yourself up and rather encourage yourself and act like your best friend. Being nice and understanding will help you get past many roadblocks.