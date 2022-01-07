Watch
Make your move quick and easy with Good Greek Moving and Storage

Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:06:26-05

Moving can be a hassle, even it’s just a short distance to your new home. Luckily South Florida company Good Greek Moving and Storage has everything you need to make a move as easy as possible.

Founder and CEO of Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, says about 60% of the moves the company does are short-distance moves, which are within 50 miles of the old location.

Even for a short distance, there's a lot to do and Good Greek can help with all of it. Spero advises clients to purge and get rid of things they don't need before moving. The company even offers junk removal to help you save some time and money.

