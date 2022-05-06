Make your next vacation unique with these ideas from Executive Director of Visit North Carolina, Wit Tuttell

Travel trends changed drastically during the pandemic, with more people than ever choosing vacations in rural areas as opposed to big cities. Wit Tuttell, Executive Director of Visit North Carolina, joined us with reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place to plan your next getaway.

“Our research shows that people really want to go to rural areas, more than a third of the potential visitors for us say they want to go to a small town, they want to go to someplace they've never been before,” says Tuttell. “So, we've got to find unique and distinct places for them to visit.”

With beautiful outdoor landscapes and plenty of activities for the whole family, North Carolina is a great option for people looking to travel to rural places.

“That's exactly what this program is about. We want people to dream big in small-town NC,” says Tuttell. “We want to show them where to go. We want to show them what to do, where to stay, and how to do it.”

