Makeup Artist, B. Rich shares his tips on how to maintain that summer glow

Summer is almost over, but that doesn't mean you can’t maintain that glow. Makeup artist, B. Rich Beauty, joined Inside South Florida to share tips and tricks on how to stay looking bronzed and beautiful.

“The first step is finding the perfect bronzing shade, it can be a little challenging,” says Rich. “Think about when you get tanned. When you get a little golden or a little peachy, you want to match that same undertone to your powder.”

B. Rich also shared how placement, when applying your bronzer is extremely important.

“Now the key here is your placement. It’s important because you want to mimic the sun. Think about when you're hanging out in the sun and it hits you through the forehead down the tip of the nose to the chin and the rest of the body,” says Rich. “That is exactly what we're going to bronze, taking the brush right to the center, very lightly down the center of their face, a little kiss on the nose.”

You have to add a bit of blush to make sure the look comes together seamlessly.

“One great way to kind of achieve what I like to call the San Tropez glow is to add a little bit of blush that still has a little bit of glow and warmth to almost match your bronzer,” says Rich. “We're going to take a little bit of blush and rub it on the apples of the cheeks, just tap it and we're going pull it into the bronzing.”

For more makeup tips and tricks, follow B.Rich Beauty on Instagram and Youtube at @B.Rich_Beauty