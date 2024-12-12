Making a Difference: Alec Ingold and Larry Rein Discuss the Impact of ChildNet on Inside South Florida

ChildNet, the dedicated foster care agency in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, continues to transform lives by supporting abused, abandoned, and neglected children in South Florida. On Inside South Florida, CEO Larry Rein and NFL player Alec Ingold shared their passion for the organization’s mission and its profound impact on the community.

Larry Rein, CEO and President of ChildNet, highlighted the organization’s 22-year commitment to providing safety and care for vulnerable children.



ChildNet operates the foster care system in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, focusing on reuniting children with their families whenever possible. The Impact: Thousands of children have been positively impacted by ChildNet’s programs, which prioritize family connection and long-term stability.

Thousands of children have been positively impacted by ChildNet’s programs, which prioritize family connection and long-term stability. The Goal: "These kids deserve more, and we’re constantly working to give them the best support possible," Rein emphasized.

Miami Dolphins player Alec Ingold, known for his work off the field as much as on it, brings a unique perspective to his partnership with ChildNet.

As an adoptee himself, Alec’s experiences fuel his dedication to helping foster children recognize their worth and potential. Involvement with ChildNet: Through his Ingold Family Foundation, Alec organizes football camps, financial literacy workshops, and mentorship programs for children in foster care.

“ChildNet has been an unbelievable partner and been able to allow us to get in there and create some pretty cool environments for these kids and help them realize how special they are,” Alec shared.

Both Alec and Larry stressed the importance of community involvement:



Awareness is key to building stronger support systems for foster children. Donate or Volunteer: Contributions can help fund essential programs and services that provide children with opportunities they may not otherwise have.

For more information or to get involved:

VisitChildNet.us for details on programs, services, and volunteer opportunities. Alec Ingold Foundation: Follow Alec’s initiatives atAlecIngold.com.

With ChildNet’s unwavering dedication and Alec Ingold’s impactful advocacy, South Florida’s foster children are finding brighter futures and stronger communities to support them.