Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: Advocates Share Their Mission and Personal Stories

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, representatives from the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer joined Inside South Florida to discuss their ongoing efforts to raise awareness and support for those affected by breast cancer. Regional Integrated Marketing Director, Viviana Martir, explained that while the American Cancer Society addresses all types of cancer, October is dedicated to the Making Strides movement, which is the nation’s leading breast cancer initiative. This year, three non-competitive walks are being held across southeast Florida, providing both an opportunity for community involvement and crucial fundraising for breast cancer research.

Casey Liening, a breast cancer survivor, shared her personal journey. Diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in May 2022, Casey has long been involved with the American Cancer Society, advocating for breast cancer research and awareness since her mother’s diagnosis over 20 years ago. Despite her own diagnosis, she continues to raise awareness, lead a team in the Making Strides walk, and advocate for year-round involvement in the fight against cancer.

Both Viviana and Casey stressed the importance of ongoing support, noting that cancer is a daily reality for many, not just during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The funds raised through the Making Strides events go directly toward cancer research, patient services, and programs that assist individuals facing cancer diagnoses.

To get involved, participants can visit makingstrideswalk.org. Two major walks will take place on Saturday, October 26, in Miami at LoanDepot Park and Palm Beach County at Sunset Cove Amphitheater.