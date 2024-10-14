Making the Switch to Electric: Jennifer Jolly Shares Convenience of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ford. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly recently showcased the all-electric 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, sharing her experience of transitioning from gas to electric. With a range of nearly 300 miles on a full charge and an acceleration time of zero to 60 mph in about three seconds, the Mustang Mach-E GT offers impressive performance along with the convenience of at-home charging.

Jolly noted that charging the vehicle is as simple as plugging in a phone, with a full charge costing around $7 compared to the $80 required to fill up her former gas car. Ford’s current promotion, available until January 1, includes a complimentary Charge Station Pro and standard installation with the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle, which helped convince her to make the switch.

Beyond fuel savings, Jolly highlighted the overall cost-effectiveness of going electric, estimating an annual savings of approximately $2,000. While her electricity bill increased by about $60 a month, and insurance premiums rose slightly, she emphasized that the financial and time savings—such as avoiding gas stations and oil changes—make the switch worthwhile.

For those interested in learning more about Ford’s special promotion, Jolly recommended visiting ford.com. Her insights on making the switch to electric vehicles can be found at techish.com.